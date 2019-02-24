|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coleen Margaret Cady.
COLEEN MARGARET CADY
August 17, 1930 ˜ February 3, 2019
Coleen Margaret Cady, 88, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Feb. 3, 2019. She was born in Portland, OR on Aug. 17, 1930 to Cecil and Larue Cady.
Coleen enjoyed gardening and was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church and Clark County Garden Club.
She is survived by her brother, Sam Cady.
A memorial service will be held Mon., March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old City Cemetery.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 24, 2019