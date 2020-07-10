1/1
Clyde Wayne Simonson
1946 - 2020
CLYDE WAYNE SIMONSON
October 14, 1946 ˜ July 7, 2020

Clyde Wayne Simonson passed away on July 7, 2020 at 73 years of age. He was born in Hancock, MI on Oct. 14, 1946 to Charles and Lillian (Simula) Simonson and was the oldest of 10 children.
Clyde moved to Vancouver, WA area in 1967 and was married to Maryann McDaniels on Dec. 14, 1968.
He was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Clyde was a Vietnam Infantry Combat Veteran in the Army between 1966 and 1968.
He is survived by his wife, Maryann, of 51 1/2 years; 2 loving children, Melinda (Gary) Ritola of Battle Ground, WA and Mark (Sheila) Simonson of Duluth, MN; along with 13 grandchildren, Nolan, Naten, Nora, and Niles Ritola, and Kayla, Kristen, Ashley, Anna, Nick, Ellie, Kammi, Lason, and Malia Simonson; also his siblings, Rebecca (Stan) Homola of Woodland, WA, Terry (Cindy) Simonson, Cora (Jim) Hammerstrom, Jill (Larry) Charlson of Hancock, MI, Faye (Rod) Uskoski of Kalispell, MT, Jayne (Bob) Story, Ramon (Helen) Simonson of Hancock, MI, Rita (Dan) Stromer of Chassel, MI, and George Simonson of Hancock, MI; and many nephews and nieces with many dear Christian Friends.
The Funeral will be held at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Lewisville on July 11, 2020 at 1 PM with a viewing before the funeral starting at 12 PM. The service will have a limited attendance.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
12:00 PM
Old Apostolic Lutheran Church
JUL
11
Funeral
01:00 PM
Old Apostolic Lutheran Church
July 10, 2020
What a sad day. Clyde was a joy to talk to. We met Clyde at the Hockinson cafe and worked out at the gym with him. You will be missed, my friend.
Tom & Benda Funk
Friend
