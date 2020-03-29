CLYDE RAYMOND “RAY” DUNHAM
September 18, 1929 ˜ March 16, 2020
Clyde Raymond ”Ray” Dunham of Vancouver, WA, passed away March 16, 2020. He was born in Ione, IA to Clyde M. and Jennie B. Dunham, the 3rd of 6 children.
Ray retired from Land-O-Lakes Feed Mill in Portland, OR in 1991 after a lifelong career as a truck driver.
Ray and his wife were “snowbirds”. He loved spending 6 months a year in Yuma, AZ and 6 months at his Vancouver home. In Yuma, he spent a lot of time riding a dune buggy in the desert. In Vancouver, Ray enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was a member of the “Eagles” and “Odd Fellows.
In December 2017, he adopted a Chihuahua named Bambi, whom along with his wife, was the love of his life.
Ray is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jeannette; 4 children: Mike, John, Judy, and Diane; 3 stepchildren, Eric, Sandra, and Steven; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 29, 2020