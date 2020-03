Clyde Raymond ”Ray” Dunham of Vancouver, WA, passed away March 16, 2020. He was born in Ione, IA to Clyde M. and Jennie B. Dunham, the 3rd of 6 children.Ray retired from Land-O-Lakes Feed Mill in Portland, OR in 1991 after a lifelong career as a truck driver.Ray and his wife were “snowbirds”. He loved spending 6 months a year in Yuma, AZ and 6 months at his Vancouver home. In Yuma, he spent a lot of time riding a dune buggy in the desert. In Vancouver, Ray enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was a member of the “Eagles” and “Odd Fellows.In December 2017, he adopted a Chihuahua named Bambi, whom along with his wife, was the love of his life.Ray is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jeannette; 4 children: Mike, John, Judy, and Diane; 3 stepchildren, Eric, Sandra, and Steven; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits