CLINT “BUBBA” CAMPBELL

June 27, 1946 ˜ June 20, 2019



Clint was a friendly old guy. His exit from normal life was unexpected, but exceedingly quick; just like Clint, always in a hurry to pass the person in front of him. He even managed to jump ahead of all his brothers to the end.

There were rumors he was the good-looking one (at least if you asked him). He is survived by his older brothers, Earl, Dewey, Dick, and Howie. And he wouldn’t opt to embarrass anyone with nicknames, huh, Bunny and Skeeter?

He was born and raised in Cumberland, Maryland. He served with the Army in Viet Nam.

He is survived by his wife, Nani, his best friend and the love of his life. They were married for 52 years.

Work life took him from Texas, to Pennsylvania, back to Texas, and finally Washington (“God’s Country”); and included Rock Island Motor Transit, LTV, Green Giant, Del Monte, R&G Sloan, and Felida Pet Hospital.

Oddly enough, he was liked by most of those around him, but certainly not the squirrel population. He got to experience and enjoy many hobbies: fishing (channel catfish in the east, warm water bass and alligators in the South, to salmon off the coast of Washington), golf, gambling (especially playing poker), betting on anything that happens in a football game (Go Cowboys), wood working, hunting, camping, and his biggest joy: hanging out with his grandson, Robby...playing video games, racing remote control cars/rock crawling, and acting like a good grand-pap should. He was a master at talking, joking with everyone, and having a good time.

He is also survived by his only son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Cheryl. Together whose only claim to fame was providing Clint with a grandchild.

In honor of his wishes, there will be no services or memorial service. Instead, in lieu of flowers, next time you’re out, order dessert for yourself...and one for someone you see that looks like they need one and a smile.

Please sign his guest book @

