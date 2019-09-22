Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleone Rae Mullen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CLEONE RAE MULLEN

December 6, 1948 ˜ September 4, 2019



Cleone was born to Nels Christianson and Irma (Weer) Christianson in Williston, North Dakota, December 6, 1948. After a courageous 2-year battle against cancer, she passed away on September 4, 2019, at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, Washington, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Cleone moved to Washington State at age 14 and made Western Washington her home, working as a Claims Associate for Farmers Insurance retiring after 32 years of service.

Her life revolved around her family. Her strength, support and love for her family was always foremost. She was the light in the window during stormy times, she kept the home fires burning and she was the light at the end of the tunnel. She could make that light a bright beautiful day but if you messed up, she could be the train.

Cleone is survived by her husband of 30 years, Pat Mullen; her children, Joylyn Northrop and Jacob (Kandra) Dusich; and stepchildren, Shawn Mullen, Pat Mullen Jr., Mike Mullen and Billijo (Russ) Mills; stepbrother, Ronnie Laqua; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; her sister, Annie (Rick) Buzzell; and brother, Darrell (Sheila) Christianson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Nels Christianson; mother, Irma Laqua; stepfather, John Laqua; and brother, Mike Christianson and his wife, Mary.

Cleone’s extraordinary courage and strength will always be this family’s inspiration.



