CLEO MAE WARREN

August 28, 1926 ˜ September 10, 2019



Cleo was born to Guy and Irene Livingston on Aug. 28, 1926 in Bison, SD. At the age of 93, she passed peacefully on Sept. 10, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. Cleo was raised in Hettinger, ND along with her older siblings-Ilene, Leona and Jerry, as well as her twin brother Clayton, all of whom preceded her in death.

After WWII, Cleo relocated out West where she met returning soldier Clem Dworaczyk, whom she married in 1946. After a brief time in Texas, they moved to Vancouver where they started their family. Unfortunately, her husband met with an untimely death in 1961 and left Cleo with 2 small children and expecting a 3rd.

Like others of her “Greatest Generation”, Cleo stepped up to the plate and put herself through school and obtained a job at the Bank of Washougal, where she worked 1963-1979.

She married Marsh Warren in 1973 and they relocated to Washougal, WA, which she called home for many years. Marsh preceded her in death in 2006.

Cleo was the contract manager for the Washougal Liquor Store from 1979-2005. After retirement, she volunteered at the Treasure House.

Cleo had a green thumb and loved flower gardening, and traveling with her daughters and grandchildren.

Cleo is survived by her son, Clem Dworaczyk (Lonnie) of Washougal; daughters, Cathy Sibley and Kelly Dreier (Dave), both of Vancouver; four grandchildren, Tawnya, Andrea, Krista and Daniel; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside gathering will be, 1p.m., Oct. 4, at Park Hill Cemetery, Vancouver. All who knew Cleo are welcome.

Special thanks to Avamere Care facility and PeaceHealth Hospice for their wonderful support.

Cleo was born to Guy and Irene Livingston on Aug. 28, 1926 in Bison, SD. At the age of 93, she passed peacefully on Sept. 10, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. Cleo was raised in Hettinger, ND along with her older siblings-Ilene, Leona and Jerry, as well as her twin brother Clayton, all of whom preceded her in death.After WWII, Cleo relocated out West where she met returning soldier Clem Dworaczyk, whom she married in 1946. After a brief time in Texas, they moved to Vancouver where they started their family. Unfortunately, her husband met with an untimely death in 1961 and left Cleo with 2 small children and expecting a 3rd.Like others of her "Greatest Generation", Cleo stepped up to the plate and put herself through school and obtained a job at the Bank of Washougal, where she worked 1963-1979.She married Marsh Warren in 1973 and they relocated to Washougal, WA, which she called home for many years. Marsh preceded her in death in 2006.Cleo was the contract manager for the Washougal Liquor Store from 1979-2005. After retirement, she volunteered at the Treasure House.Cleo had a green thumb and loved flower gardening, and traveling with her daughters and grandchildren.Cleo is survived by her son, Clem Dworaczyk (Lonnie) of Washougal; daughters, Cathy Sibley and Kelly Dreier (Dave), both of Vancouver; four grandchildren, Tawnya, Andrea, Krista and Daniel; and four great-grandchildren.Graveside gathering will be, 1p.m., Oct. 4, at Park Hill Cemetery, Vancouver. All who knew Cleo are welcome.Special thanks to Avamere Care facility and PeaceHealth Hospice for their wonderful support.

