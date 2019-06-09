Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM New Heights Church, North Campus 1510 NW 16th Avenue Battle Ground , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



CLAYTON ROSS RHODES

March 10, 1952 ˜ May 31, 2019



Clayton Rhodes, 67, passed away on May 31, 2019 after a long battle with Neuroendocrine tumors and Carcinoid Syndrome. He was surrounded by those who loved him deeply and will miss him immensely.

He was the first born child to Charles and Alma Rhodes on March 10th, 1952. For his first 5 years they lived in Medford, Oregon where Clay was promoted to big brother when Kermit was born. The family relocated to Tigard, Oregon for a brief time then moved to the St. Johns area in Portland, Oregon where he lived for the rest of his adolescence.

Clay attended Clatsop Community College in Astoria, Oregon. Sadly the death of his mother brought him back to the Portland area sooner than planned. After his return to Portland he was hired at Precision Equipment Co. where he worked until his retirement on January 1, 2019 after 43 years with the company.

Clay met his wife, Cathy, of 41 years at New Song Church in Portland, OR. They married May 6, 1978 and began a family of their own a few years later. In 1992 the family moved to Vancouver, WA and later moved to Battle Ground, WA.

His faith and his family were first and foremost. Clay attended New Heights Church where he was involved in many different volunteer roles. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attended many games and events. Clay had quite an adventurous spirit despite his quiet demeanor. He absolutely loved roller coasters; the bigger and faster the better. He was an avid reader absorbing all sorts of trivia and facts that he used when watching some of his favorite TV shows Jeopardy, Antique Roadshow and Forged in Fire. He also enjoyed walking in Lewisville Park and challenged himself to do each walk faster than his previous time.

Clay is survived by his wife, Cathy; brother, Kermit Rhodes; daughters, Chasity Malatesta (Adrian), Estella Gray (Kyle), Melissa Hadlock (Ken) and Aline Rhodes; grandsons, Jackson, Andrew, Alexander, Oliver, Enzo, Marco, Teo, Levi; and granddaughters, Sophia, Mia and Fiona.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 15th, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at New Heights Church, North Campus, 1510 NW 16th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA.

In lieu of flowers,the family has asked for donations to be sent to the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute on behalf of Clayton Rhodes.

Please sign his guest book @

