CLAY DEAN CLEVELAND

June 9, 1933 ˜ May 7, 2019



Clay was born at home in Webb, Oklahoma on June 9, 1933 to Gwendolyn Heath and Chester Cleveland. His early life was spent moving around Texas following his father’s job building roads before finally settling in Camargo, Oklahoma, which he considered home.

After graduating from Camargo High School in 1950, Clay joined the United States Air Force, based first in Moses Lake, WA before moving with his unit to Bentwaters Air Force Base near Woodbridge, England. It was during his time in England that he met his future wife of 65 years, Doreen. Clay and Doreen initially moved to Wichita after his discharge from the Air Force, had their daughter Kerry, then worked their way out west: first briefly to Los Angeles, and then up to Vancouver, Washington in 1960 where Clay’s aunt and uncle lived. It was here that their son Andrew was born, and where Clay would spend the rest of his life. He worked in billing for various trucking companies beginning with Vancouver Fast Freight, then its successor Southwest Delivery, and finally ending his career in 2000 with Silver Eagle Trucking. He was grateful for his jobs and also for the long lasting friendships he made.

Clay had a lifelong love of aviation and especially enjoyed building and flying remote controlled airplanes. In the early days of RC flying, this was no small undertaking. He spent many happy days at the flying field and treasured his time with friends at the Clark County Radio Control Society. He was proud that he passed his love of aviation on to his son and many others.

Clay passed away peacefully at home from heart failure and other conditions after a period of deteriorating health. He was not someone who complained, and his faith in God held him fast to the belief that there are even better things ahead. Clay is survived by his wife, Doreen; sister, Pat Ramsey of Tecumseh, Oklahoma; and twin sister, Betty Carman of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Kerry Szabo of Pasadena, California; son, Andrew (Annette); granddaughters, Wendy (Ryan) and Natalie, all of Vancouver; and many friends who will miss him dearly.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Wednesday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m. at Springwood Landing, 301 SE 136th Avenue in Vancouver.

