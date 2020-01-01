CLAUDIA JUNE (YOUNG) LEICK
June 28, 1939 ˜ December 28, 2019
Claudia June (Young) Leick, devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 in Vancouver, WA at the Ray Hickey Hospice House.
She was born June 28, 1939, in Camas, WA to Alfred Paul and Olga Rehal Young. Her childhood was spent in Camas, graduating from Camas High School in 1957 and Western Washington University in 1961, where she also met her future husband, Bob Leick.
Claudia is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bob Leick; three daughters, Shelley (Kurt) Lundquist of Bellevue, WA (and their three children, Christie, Stephanie and Robby), Sallie (Kurt) Schoen of Louisville, KY (and their two daughters, Cheyenne and Daisy) and Susie (Casey) Moltrum of Camas, WA (and their two daughters, Brooke and Sydney Moltrum); her brother, Dr. Gary (Josephine) Young of Walnut Creek, CA; and sister-in-law, Jacqueline Young of San Francisco, CA.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Young.
Claudia’s funeral services will be on January 7th, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Camas. The Rosary will be at 10:30, with the Mass at 11:00. Interment and reception will follow.
The family would like to thank the Ray Hickey Hospice House caregivers for their kind and thoughtful care.
