CLAUDETTA ’MAY’ SENENCHAL

January 14, 1930 ˜ December 20, 2019



Claudetta “May” Senenchal, age 89, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, in French Lick, IN. She was born to the late Claude Sylvester and Hester Louise (Lingle) Griffith on Jan. 14, 1930, in Baker, OR.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sons, Bobby Thomas, and Timothy Thomas; sister, Louise Griffith; brothers, Billy Griffith, Louis Griffith, Albert Griffith and David Creswell.

She grew up in Oregon along with her siblings, Louis, Louise, Mavis, Billy, and Albert Griffith; also, Loretta, Frances, David and Jack Creswell.

She spent most of her life living in northern California, Kelso, WA, and Vancouver.

May was the proud mother to nine children; seven still living, Herbert Thomas (Sheri) of St. Helens, OR, Alfred Thomas of Trout Lake, WA, Pamela Nordquist (Robert) of Washougal, WA, Vienna Vinsonhaler (Steven) of Tonapo, NV, Ray (Tami) Thompson of Salem, OR, Shonda Taylor of French Lick, and Rochelle Hogan of Vancouver; daughter-in-law, Tammy Thomas of Vancouver; stepdaughter, Kathy Senechal of Vancouver. She was also very proud and loved her 21 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family brought her the most joy in life, including her companion of 13 years, “Come-along,” her mini poodle.

She also enjoyed music, gardening and reading.

May died peacefully in Indiana with loved ones by her side.

The family would like to thank all the people who loved and cared for mom over the year.

Services will be announced at a later date.

