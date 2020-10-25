CLAUDE MARTIN SANDELL
March 14, 1938 ˜ October 6, 2020
Award winning photographer Claude Martin Sandell passed away at his home in Bend, OR, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Claude was born to Carl and Demma Sandell on March, 14, 1938, in Denver, CO.
Claude attended South Eugene High School where he developed a love for photography. Following graduation, he entered the United States Air Force where he was able to perfect his craft and deepen his love of photography.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Demma; stepmother, Angelina; as well as sister, Karen, and stepsister, Lucille.
While stationed in Texas, he met Barbara Maynard. The couple were married on Dec. 31, 1958, divorcing in 1987. The union yielded four children whom Claude leaves behind, Krista (Brian), Karl (Michelle), Shari (Michael), Stephen (Page), as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Following his service in the Air Force, Claude worked for Photo Art in Portland, before beginning his own commercial photography business in 1968.
One of Claude’s many passions was flying. He enjoyed flying out of Evergreen Air Field in Vancouver, WA, and spending time with air field founder, Wally Olson. Additionally, he was a member and served as president for the Northwest Antique Airplane Club. Claude also thoroughly enjoyed singing in the First Presbyterian Bend Church choir.
In 1990, he married Judith Gunzenhauser who was by his side when he passed. Claude supported Judie with her dance school(s), and enjoyed taking photos of her students. Together they lived south of Bend and were active in exploring Central Oregon, attending church, playing cards with friends and traveling when they could _ especially to the Oregon Coast.
The family wishes to thank the Partners in Care, Hospice, in the Bend area, for their tireless efforts to make Claude and Judie as comfortable as possible in the past couple of months. Claude will be missed by his family and many friends.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits