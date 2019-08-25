Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude E. "Ted" Stoddard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CLAUDE ”TED” E. STODDARD

September 16, 1930 ˜ June 20, 2019



Claude ”Ted” E. Stoddard born September 16, 1930, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. Ted was raised in Snoqualmie, WA and married his high school sweetheart, Ellen (Pickett) Stoddard in 1948. Ted and Ellen shared 70 years of love and family. Ellen preceded her husband’s death on April 9, 2018.

Cherished by his six children, Claudia Peterson of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Tony Stoddard of Cheney, WA, Barbara Stern of Ridgefield, WA, Bruce Stoddard of Vancouver, WA, Kate Price of Ridgefield, WA, Ed Stoddard of Columbia Falls, MT; in addition to thirteen (13) grandchildren, twenty-three (23) great-grandchildren and four (4) great-great-grandchildren.

Claude enjoyed over 30 years with the Washington State Dept. of Fish and Wildlife as a Game Range Manager and a Lands Biologist.

Claude was a stalwart husband and father, his passions included everything outdoors and on-the-waterways, wildlife, fishing, hunting and a faithful dedication to his wife Ellen and spending time with his extended family.

A Celebration of Life and Love for Claude and Ellen will be held, Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at 11a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Vancouver, WA.

