CLARICE GARRISON

October 30, 1933 ˜ April 6, 2020



Clarice Garrison passed away in her home in Vancouver, WA after years of battling against a respiratory condition and dementia. She was 86 years old.

Clarice grew up in Portland, OR and graduated from Jefferson High School. It was there she met the best friend she would have throughout her life. In 1953, Clarice married her lifelong partner, Wilbur.

She was a teacher, mentor, counselor, and advocate for children. She began her career as an educator in the Early Childhood Education program at Clark College for nearly 20 years. Clarice then owned and operated Ladybug Preschool with a longtime friend and neighbor. It was a very successful business, during an era when very few women had the courage to start such an endeavor.

Clarice had a “can do” attitude and exhibited confidence in all she did. She was an athlete, competing in tennis into her 70’s. She was an active volunteer at Colombia Presbyterian Church, where she had been a member for over 60 years. She loved the beach, playing with children, tennis and Christmas with family. She was a great cook and enjoyed sharing that talent with others.

Clarice is survived by her husband of 67 years, Wilbur Garrison; 3 children, Rod, Val (Hecker) and Brad; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.

She was laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at Columbia Presbyterian Church when social gatherings are again safe.

