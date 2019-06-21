Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clair L. Walsh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CLAIR L. WALSH

April 1926 ˜ June 2019



Dad passed peacefully in his sleep after a long illness and we hope dreaming of his beloved wife Jean of 72 years who had passed just 6 days prior. His angel called him to her side on June 19th at the age of 93.

Dad was a farm boy from Minnesota who joined the

Dad met Mom while he was stationed in Portland, Oregon, fell in love, married in 1946 and began their journey of starting a family.

He drove trucks most of this time but retired from Columbia River Trucking. He belonged to the Teamsters Union, VFW, American Legion post 0014, BPOE and a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Retiring put him behind the wheel of their motor home for fun and travel with mom, friends and family. It was always fun to hear about their travels when they got home. Dad always liked talking about the good old days on the farm and early days of his current family.

Clair is survived by his 3 children, Linda, Bill, Debbie and their spouses, 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and younger brother, Paul.

As our hearts break from the loss of 2 special souls so close together, just knowing they’re together forever, once again dancing to the music of the big bands as Dad and Mom would say “ Back in the good ole days” with big smiles on their faces which brought smiles and laughter to family. “ Keep on dancing folks.”

Mom and Dad will be laid to rest together on June 24th at 2 p.m. Viewing will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on June 22 from 12 to 9 p.m. and June 23 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Linda, Bill and Debbie sincerely thank the family and caregivers that showered our parents with care and love.

Published in The Columbian on June 21, 2019

