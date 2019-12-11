Cindy Lachine (1959 - 2019)
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA
98684
(360)-892-6060
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
Obituary
CINDY MICHAEL LACHINE
December 1, 1959 ˜ December 6, 2019

Cindy passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at The Ray Hickey Hospice House. She was born Dec. 1, 1959, to David and Shirley Michael.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Rick Lachine; daughter, Janelle; mother, Shirley Michael; and brother, Dan Michael.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dave Michael and mother-in-law, Virginia Lachine.
Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel. Donations may be made to The Ray Hickey Hospice House.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 11, 2019
