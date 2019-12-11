CINDY MICHAEL LACHINE
December 1, 1959 ˜ December 6, 2019
Cindy passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at The Ray Hickey Hospice House. She was born Dec. 1, 1959, to David and Shirley Michael.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Rick Lachine; daughter, Janelle; mother, Shirley Michael; and brother, Dan Michael.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dave Michael and mother-in-law, Virginia Lachine.
Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel. Donations may be made to The Ray Hickey Hospice House.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 11, 2019