CHRISTOPHER NORMAN RENFRO
September 17, 1974 ˜ September 6, 2019
Our family lost Christopher Norman Renfro, 44, on September 6, 2019. He was born at Ft. Still army base in Lawton, Oklahoma on September 17, 1974. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and Southern California areas.
Christopher was a man of many trades: an exceptional chef, a most creative photographer, a weather fanatic, a navy vet and a loving dad.
He was loved and survived by a large family: his two sons, Nicholas and Jacob; the mother of his boys, Becky Day; his mother, Suzanne George; stepdad, Bobby George; father, Roger Renfro; stepmom, Nadine Renfro; stepdad, Steve Sutherland; stepmom, Teri Sutherland; brother, David Sutherland; sisters, Rebecca Sutherland, Rosie Cooper and Melissa Renfro; his Grandma Frances Renfro; his Grandma Anna Rickard; and six nephews and one niece.
Service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at Washougal Waterfront Park. Friends and family are gathering at 1p.m.; service will start at 2p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 14, 2019