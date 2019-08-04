CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL ENNS
November 15, 1988 ˜ July 24, 2019
Christopher Michael Enns, 30, 2007 graduate of Camas High School, 11-year Army Vet with 3 tours in Afghanistan with the 173rd Airborne Brigade as a Combat Medic, & volunteer firefighter, died in Wasilla, AK.
Chris is survived by his loving family: parents, Eric and Autumn Enns and Joellen Enns; wife, Amber Enns and their children, Vincent and Saren Enns; grandparents, Joyce Enns and Edward Cope; and siblings, Rebecca Enns, Nicholas Enns, Josef Miller and Charlotte Cullen.
There will be a service held on Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ft. Richardson, AK with military honors.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 4, 2019