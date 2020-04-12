Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CHRISTOPHER LEE QUIMBY

February 18, 1959 ˜ January 20, 2020



Christopher Lee Quimby of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully in his home on January 20, 2020. Chris fought cancer for the past 7 years and had just been told he was in remission when the toll of medications and treatment had finally taken its toll on his liver. Chris was born on February 18, 1959 in Seattle, WA to Marcia and Donald Quimby. He graduated from Evergreen High School in 1977 and was a fierce football player.

Chris was always a hard worker and looking for ways to earn money. He started collecting bottles and had a newspaper route at a young age which later turned into a love for vending machines, cars and antiques. He became an avid collector and was extremely knowledgeable with gold, silver, and beer/vending memorabilia.

Chris made many amazing friends during his adventures and had the gift of gab.

Chris is survived by his dad, James Gravelle; brother, Buzz Quimby and nephew, Dominic; sister, Leslie (Mark) Lefebvre and nephew, Louis and niece, Lauren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marcia Quimby Gravelle (Dec. 14, 2019); and brother, Donny (1988). He will be buried at Ridgefield Cemetery in Ridgefield, WA.

