CHRISTINE MARY KATICA
January 10, 1946 ˜ September 10, 2020
Christine Mary Katica passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2020, in Vancouver, WA.
Christine was born on Jan. 10, 1946, in Seattle, WA, the second of eight children. She attended St. Anne Elementary School, Holy Names Academy and Gonzaga University, where she received her BA in Humanities and met her future husband, John Henry Harrison.
John and Christine had two sons, John Benjamin Harrison and Daniel Christian Harrison. They settled in Vancouver. While working full time and raising her two sons, Christine returned to school and received her MBA from the University of Portland.
In 1982, she began her career as Marketing Services Manager at Columbia Sportswear Company. In her position with the company, Christine traveled extensively and gained a great love and respect for other cultures of the world. She remained with the company until 2008, when she retired after a 26-year tenure.
Christine had a passion for outdoor activities, and with her sons spent many weekends windsurfing and fishing lakes and rivers of the west. She loved salmon fishing and crabbing on the many trips she took to Whidbey Island, WA, throughout her life. Her energy and talent were boundless. She was an excellent cook and a gardening enthusiast. She loved to read, was an accomplished violinist, and sang in the choir at the Church of the Good Shepherd.
Christine was beautiful, graceful, artistic, sassy, smart, and a lot of fun. She will be sorely missed by her family and her many friends.
Christine is survived by her two sons, John and Daniel Harrison; sisters, Eileen and Jane Katica, Molly Thompson (Jack); and brothers, John (Annie) and James (Sally) Katica.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Katica and Mary Aylward (Richard); and her brothers, Thomas and Philip Katica.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no memorial service, though a celebration of life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be sent to danielharrison870@gmail.com.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits