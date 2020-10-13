CHRISTINE MARIE WEAVER
March 29, 1962 ˜ September 14, 2020
Christine Marie (Chandanais) Weaver, Chris, received her complete and perfect healing, after her 2 1/2 year battle with cancer, on September 14, 2020, at 11:15 am, at home (in Ridgefield, Wa) surrounded by love.
Chris was born in Troy, Michigan on March 29, 1962 to Cecile and Don Chandanais. Chris spent most of her childhood and adolescent years in Manistique, Michigan with her siblings: Cathy Eltervoog, Joe Chandanais, David Chandanais, Tim Chandanais, Phillip Chandanais, Cindy Swayer, and Ryan Lowery. This is also where she met her high school sweetheart.
Chris graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1980, after moving from Michigan. Shortly thereafter, she became a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and married her best friend and love of her life, Scott Edward Weaver, on November 22, 1980.
Chris worked as a home health aide for Hospice Southwest for over 26 years. She loved her patients and her job. She was loved and respected by her patients and fellow employees. Alongside full time employment, and with support from her husband, Chris founded SpiritHorse Therapeutic Riding Center of SW Washington in 2015. Chris was passionate about horses and enthusiastic about assisting children with special needs to reach their full potential.
Chris is survived by her husband of almost 40 years; Scott Weaver, three daughters; Amanda Weaver, Alicia Flores and Andrea Kangas, 11 grandchildren, her dad and stepmom; Don and Ruth Chandanais and five siblings; Cathy Eltervoog, Joe Chandanais, David Chandanais, Cindy Swayer and Ryan Lowery, countless nieces and nephews as well as friends that loved her dearly.
Chris was preceded in her passing by her mom, Cecile Lowery and brothers Tim Chandanais and Phillip Chanadais.
Although she is no longer holding (the hands of) her family, there is joy knowing she is holding the hand of Jesus. Lastly, and most importantly, she would want you to know that Jesus loves you.
