CHRISTINE “CHRISTL” KOJIC
Christine “Christl” Kojic, 80, of Vancouver, WA, died Oct. 10, 2020, after several years of battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
Born in Munich, Germany, Christl was a polyglot, world traveler, amateur archaeologist and a loving mother. She is survived by her children, Maria (Lars) Kojic-Guignard, Nada (Christopher) Wheelock and Katarina Kojic; doting grandmother of Ryan and Audrey Wheelock and Gravity and Gambol Guignard.
She was predeceased by her husband, Nikola Kojic.
A memorial service will be arranged when gathering safely is possible. In lieu of flowers, please donate to psp.org
