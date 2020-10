Christine “Christl” Kojic, 80, of Vancouver, WA, died Oct. 10, 2020, after several years of battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).Born in Munich, Germany, Christl was a polyglot, world traveler, amateur archaeologist and a loving mother. She is survived by her children, Maria (Lars) Kojic-Guignard, Nada (Christopher) Wheelock and Katarina Kojic; doting grandmother of Ryan and Audrey Wheelock and Gravity and Gambol Guignard.She was predeceased by her husband, Nikola Kojic.A memorial service will be arranged when gathering safely is possible. In lieu of flowers, please donate to psp.org Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits