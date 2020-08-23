CHRISTINE ’CHRIS’ ANNE BUNDY
August 31, 1950 ˜ August 16, 2020
Christine ”Chris” Anne Bundy passed away after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born in Michigan and grew up in West Chester, PA before moving to Castro Valley, CA, graduating from Canyon High School in 1968.
She attended the University of Washington where she met her husband, Donald Bundy and started a family. Don’s job as a journalist moved them to Montana, Washington and Oregon, and entrenched her love of the Pacific Northwest.
Following Don’s death in a car accident, the family moved to Mesa, AZ in 1988 to be closer to family.
In Arizona, she raised her two boys with the help of her parents. She continued her love of caregiving as a nurse and other positions with Banner Baywood Medical Center until her retirement in 2013.
After retirement, she moved to Vancouver, WA to take care of her mother and be near family. Her gifts as a caregiver extended beyond her profession as she provided care and support for sick family members throughout her life.
Chris loved spending time with her family and friends. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her three grandchildren.
She also had a variety of interests and hobbies. Chris was an avid and talented quilter. Many friends and family members have been blessed with her gifts of the heart.
She had a love of nature, flowers and visiting gardens. She loved trips to the Oregon Coast, taking in the views and eating at Mo’s. She was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling and learning the history of an area. Her most recent adventure was a trip to France in 2018 when members of a village in Provence asked for family to come celebrate while they honored her uncle, Donald Tracy, who died when his plane was shot down over their village in WW2. She had the opportunity to explore a good portion of France while there and met many people.
Chris is survived by her son, Nicholas Bundy (Elaina) of Vancouver; daughter-in-law, Stacie Bundy of Peoria, AZ; three grandchildren, Ella and Connor of Vancouver and Jakob of Peoria; and sister, Karin Tracy of Vancouver.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Peter Bundy and Scott Bundy; parents, Robert and Margaret Tracy; and brother, James Tracy.
A celebration of Chris’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Society of Greater SW Washington or to ALS research in her honor.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits