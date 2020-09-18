CHRISTINA ROCHELLE TANDBERG
Christina Rochelle Tandberg (maiden name Reed), 42, passed away in Lake Oswego, OR on Sept. 12, 2020 from a heart attack. She grew up in the Orchards area of Vancouver, WA and attended Sunset Elementary, Covington Middle and Prairie High School.
Christy enjoyed traveling and seeing the USA, as well as spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Anna and Joey; mother and stepfather, Teresa and Scott; father, Dave; brother, Taylor and wife, Megan; stepsisters and husbands, Tiffany and JP, and Brandy and Tom. She also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services are pending and will be private.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits