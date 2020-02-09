Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris Duane Fletcher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CHRIS DUANE FLETCHER

July 19, 1952 ˜ January 24, 2020



Chris Duane Fletcher, 67, passed away at home in Vancouver, WA on Jan. 24, 2020. He was born July 19, 1952 to Kenneth Duane and Maxine Loraine (Bonde) Fletcher at Vancouver Memorial Hospital.

Chris was ”The Chevy Parts Man”, working for Lyman Slack, Bob Kendall, Vancouver and Curt Warner Chevrolets. If you needed a part, you called Chris and he would make sure you got what you needed. He also had fun identifying and cataloging ONS at All American Classics. He loved restoring classic and vintage cars in his youth and driving them later in life.

He was a member of the Washington State Grange Association.

Chris was a kind, caring and generous-to-a-fault person, loving and devoted husband, father and friend, who loved working with his hands building and fixing things. He could make a cool outdoor wind spinner out of zip ties, a hollow tube and some string. He could figure out the most complex things and act like it was nothing. Chris loved his friends and family very much and remembered to call each and every one on their birthday so they knew he was thinking of them. He loved joking with his customers and had many aliases: Julio Schmidlap, Chuck Flagman, Crunch Flagman, Fred and many others that you might remember and share at his celebration.

Chris is survived by his wife, Cassandra Fletcher; daughter, Julia Perdue (her husband Ryan); granddaughter, Leila Perdue; sister, Susan Fletcher; niece Sarah Fletcher; and nephew, Ryan Fletcher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Craig Duane Fletcher.

A Celebration of Life for Chris will be held on Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Water Resource Center, 4600 SE Columbia Way in the Bruce E. Hagensen Community Room on the second floor.

Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at OHSU and PeaceHealth Hospice Care.

Please consider being an organ donor. Any contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to

Please sign his guest book @

Chris Duane Fletcher, 67, passed away at home in Vancouver, WA on Jan. 24, 2020. He was born July 19, 1952 to Kenneth Duane and Maxine Loraine (Bonde) Fletcher at Vancouver Memorial Hospital.Chris was ”The Chevy Parts Man”, working for Lyman Slack, Bob Kendall, Vancouver and Curt Warner Chevrolets. If you needed a part, you called Chris and he would make sure you got what you needed. He also had fun identifying and cataloging ONS at All American Classics. He loved restoring classic and vintage cars in his youth and driving them later in life.He was a member of the Washington State Grange Association.Chris was a kind, caring and generous-to-a-fault person, loving and devoted husband, father and friend, who loved working with his hands building and fixing things. He could make a cool outdoor wind spinner out of zip ties, a hollow tube and some string. He could figure out the most complex things and act like it was nothing. Chris loved his friends and family very much and remembered to call each and every one on their birthday so they knew he was thinking of them. He loved joking with his customers and had many aliases: Julio Schmidlap, Chuck Flagman, Crunch Flagman, Fred and many others that you might remember and share at his celebration.Chris is survived by his wife, Cassandra Fletcher; daughter, Julia Perdue (her husband Ryan); granddaughter, Leila Perdue; sister, Susan Fletcher; niece Sarah Fletcher; and nephew, Ryan Fletcher.He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Craig Duane Fletcher.A Celebration of Life for Chris will be held on Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Water Resource Center, 4600 SE Columbia Way in the Bruce E. Hagensen Community Room on the second floor.Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at OHSU and PeaceHealth Hospice Care.Please consider being an organ donor. Any contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to onwardohsu.org , or American Cancer Research Institute.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close