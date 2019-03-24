Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris Carl Tschirgi. View Sign



CHRIS CARL TSCHIRGI

November 16, 1950 ˜ March 19, 2019



XChris Carl Tschirgi, 68, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Chris was born in Spokane, WA, on November 16, 1950 to Warren and Norma Tschirgi. Chrisworked as the Instructional Technology Director for ESD 112 and the Evergreen School District, retiring in 2016.

XChris and Lisa truly had a beautiful bond and love for each other. With much laughter and fun, they were a perfect match.

XChris loved all sports and especially enjoyed watching his two boys grow up playing football and baseball. He was always there to celebrate his sons’ accomplishments on and off the field.

XChris was a devoted University of Oregon Duck fan. Bicycling... Chris was obsessed with the sport. If it wasn’t raining sideways or snowing, Chris was out riding his bike. XChris is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Wagner Tschirgi: his two sons; Joshua (Melissa) Tschirgi, Jacob Tschirgi, and stepdaughter Grace Gutierrez. Also surviving Chris are his two sisters: Margi Hill and Martha (Jim) Zimmerman. Chris had one granddaughter, Peyton Mae.

