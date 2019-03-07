CHONG AE ”SUSIE” SMITH
December 18, 1934 ˜ February 28, 2019
XChong Ae “Susie” Smith, 84, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away February 28, 2019. She was born December 18, 1934 in Seoul, Korea to Sang Won and Son Nye Kim.
XSusie met William H. “Bill” Smith, Sr. in Inchon, Korea while he was serving in the U.S. Navy, they married November 20, 1957. During Bill’s 22 years of Navy service, they lived in Seoul, Korea, Guam, Idaho and California. In 1970 Bill and Susy settled in Milwaukie, Oregon where they raised their three children.
XBill passed away in 2001. In her later years Susie moved to a retirement community in Vancouver to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Susie was a member of The Lord’s Church in Vancouver.
XSusie leaves behind her children, Kim Mingo (David), Sheri Smith, and Bill Jr. (Jan); her grandchildren, Michelle, Whitney, Daniel, Nick and Emily; and great grandsons, Dawson and Mason.
XA service to honor Susie will be held at 11 a.m., Friday March 8, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home at 11801 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, Oregon.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 7, 2019