CHESTER WAYNE SARKINEN

January 1, 1934 ˜ March 14, 2019



XChester Wayne Sarkinen was born on January 1st, 1934 in Gackle, North Dakota to Olof and Aune (Hervi) Sarkinen. He passed away at age 85 in his home in Battle Ground, WA with his dear wife and daughter by his side.

XHe was raised on his parent’s farm in North Dakota and moved to Clark County, Washington in 1960 at age 25. He met his wife Emily Kysar soon after and they married in 1961. They raised their family of nine children in Battle Ground, WA. He worked in construction for a few years then worked for Clark Public Utilities for 25 years.

XHe was a pillar to all who knew him. His sense of humor and willingness to help everyone was a part of him that everyone loved. He enjoyed creating things in his woodshop and entertaining his grandchildren. His presence as husband, brother, father and grandfather will be dearly missed but he is at home in the loving arms of our heavenly Father.

XChester was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. His strength in his faith was evident to all in his daily example.

XChester is survived by his wife Emily of 57 years; six sons Leroy (Linda), Scott (Dana), Duane (Carol), Warren (Sara), Tony (Sandy) and Keith (Dolls); three daughters Brenda (Robert) Apsey, Kari (Daniel) Huegel and Susan (Matt) Pedersen with numerous grand children and great grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings Verda Homola, Flora (David) Hendrickson, Edward (Elaine), Junette (Paul) Tapani, Roger (Marianne), Stanley (Lynda), Joann, and sister in law Patricia Sarkinen.XChester was preceded in death by his father Olof Sarkinen, mother Aune Sarkinen, brother Robert Sarkinen and brother in law Melvin Homola.

XA funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church located at 16603 NE 142nd Ave in Brush Prairie, WA.

