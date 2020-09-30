1/1
Cheryl Ola Dalen
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
CHERYL OLA DALEN
April 1, 1944 ˜ September 21, 2020

Cheryl Ola Dalen passed away Sept. 21, 2020. She was born April 1, 1944 to Nampa, ID to Jeff and Lillian Sampson.
Cheryl was a medical secretary and Christian. She enjoyed reading, the beach, walking and old movies.
She was the ultimate hostess; always striving to make visitors feel at home.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Richard; siblings, Sandra, Kae, Carla and Linda; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bill and Jack; and nephews, Rob and Daryl.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.
Special thanks to sisters, Carla, Kae and Linda; and niece, Jacquie.
Published in The Columbian on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
