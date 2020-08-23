CHERYL GAY O’LENIC
January 3, 1948 ˜ August 1, 2020
Cheryl Gay O’Lenic passed away on Aug. 1, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. She was born in Los Angeles, CA to hardworking North Dakota natives, Violet Berge and Loyal Ukestad.
She moved to the Pacific Northwest after attending Cal State Long Beach and marrying Rob in Redlands, CA.
Cheryl was known for having an enthusiastic and passionate personality, easily excited about life and quick to share a personal story with great detail _ especially if the memory included food!
The beach and camping were her special places. Her great joys were to help others through her work with disabled people and volunteering, her garden in which she spent much time with flowers, berries and bees, and her energetic grandsons. Her thoughtfulness and love was felt by everyone she cared for. To know her was to feel loved. She will be greatly missed.
Cheryl will be remembered always by her family and loving friends. She is survived by her daughters, Lauren and Elizabeth; their father, Rob; grandsons, Nicholas and Henry; sister, Darlene and brother-in-law, Don Cose; nephews, Dale and Greg Cose; and lifelong best friend, Linda Wilson.
A service will be planned at a later date by the family.
