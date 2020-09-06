CHERYL EILEEN RICHARDS
August 1949 ˜ August 30, 2020
Cheryl Eileen Richards, 71, passed away after a two-year fight with cancer. Cheryl was born to Bob and Charlotte Hemmert in Brooklyn, NY.
Her family moved to Davenport, IA where she grew up and went to high school. Cheryl and her friend, Sonja (Sam) took off for adventures on the West Coast. Cheryl moved between the Bay Area and Vancouver, WA.
In 1976, she moved back to Vancouver where she began her career in the marine business. Mark Richards met Cheryl through a mutual friend, and they were married shortly thereafter in 1978 and enjoyed 42 wonderful years of marriage. Cheryl’s career began at local boat dealerships; she joined Rodgers Marine Electronics and worked there for many years (some with Mark). Mark left and eventually started his own marine manufacturer’s representative company in 1995 and Cheryl joined him in 2000. They worked together building Richards Marine Marketing for the next two decades.
Cheryl was elected to two terms as a regional board member for the National Marine Electronics Association.
She was heavily involved in her synagogue, Congregation Kol Ami. Cheryl served as a board member and as two-term president. While president, the congregation began construction on their new home in Vancouver. Cheryl was a long-time teacher in Sunday school and enjoyed imparting knowledge of Judaism to her young students.
Cheryl and Mark enjoyed motorcycle touring and traveled most of the US. They enjoyed scuba diving while traveling to the Caribbean and Hawaii. During the last decade, they traveled in Europe, concentrating on Italy, always guided by their friend, Karen.
Cheryl loved her dogs and has left behind Ginger (Vizsla) and Freya (Weimaraner).
She was one of five children; one sister and three brothers, Dolly (Florida), Jay (Ocean Shores, WA), Richard (Eugene, OR) and Robert (deceased). Cheryl has six nieces from Dolly. Her niece, Beri, has always been there for Cheryl and Mark through good and bad times. Beri has been there when Cheryl and Mark needed her including the last of Cheryl’s days at home.
Due to the current pandemic, we will be scheduling a celebration of life next year when a time permits.
In lieu of flowers, your thoughts and kindness would be truly appreciated through Clark County Food Bank, in memory of Cheryl Richards, Clarkcountyfoodbank.org
; Congregation Kol Ami, Endowment Fund. accounts@jewishvancouverusa.org.
Cheryl would want nothing more than for all us to remember her as a light that will forever shine.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits