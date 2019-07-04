Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Ann Kingen. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Woodland Presbyterian Church 756 Park St. Woodland , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



CHERYL ANN KINGEN

March 18, 1938 ˜ July 1, 2019



Cheryl Ann Kingen, 81, of Woodland, WA, passed away July 1, 2019. She was born to Marge and Harry Taylor on March 18, 1938 in Woodland, where she grew up, graduating from Woodland High School in 1955.

Cheryl married David Kingen in 1955 and continued to live in Woodland, raising their family there.

She worked for Schumann Machine Works for most of her career and then Tsugawa Nursery, retiring in 2014.

Cheryl’s greatest joy came from spending many happy hours working and creating in her “flower room”, making and donating beautiful silk floral arrangements, elegantly wrapped presents and ornately decorated gift bags for family and friends weddings, showers and other celebrations. She often adopted local families in need at Christmas time and would deliver a truck bed full of festively wrapped necessities for the families and toys for the children to ensure they knew that Santa was real. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Dave Kingen; her sons, Michael Kingen (Rita) of Milwaukie, OR and Mitchell Kingen (Claudia) of Las Vegas, NV; and her brother, Jon Taylor of Lynden, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marge and Harry Taylor; older brother, Teddy; daughter-in-law, Victoria Jansen Kingen; and sister-in-law, Sandra Taylor.

A memorial service is planned at Woodland Presbyterian Church, 756 Park St., Woodland, WA, July 6 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The .

Please sign her guest book @

