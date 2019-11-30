CHERI LINN (ENSLEY) WOODS
February 28, 1968 ˜ November 22, 2019
After a nine-year battle with ALS, Cheri passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 22.
Cheri was born in La Grande, OR, and spent her younger years in Vancouver. In 1977, she and her family moved to Dutch Harbor, AK. Cheri and her family returned to Vancouver in 1983, where Cheri remained for her high school years. She graduated from Evergreen High in 1986.
She later moved to Pilot Rock, OR, and graduated from Blue Mountain College in 2004 with an Applied Science Degree in nursing. Later in 2004, she received her RN license. Cheri worked as a managing RN for nursing services throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho, serving the jails in those areas.
Survivors include her son, Jacob Woods and his wife, Marissa of Canby, OR; brother, Michael of Kodiak, AK; and her parents, Jery and Linn Ensley of Pacific Beach, WA.
A celebration of life will be held Dec. 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Vancouver at The Elks, 1160 SE McGillivray Blvd., Vancouver.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The ALS Association of Oregon and SW Washington Chapter.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 30, 2019