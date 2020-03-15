CHERAN WILSON
September 17, 1950 ˜ February 17, 2020
˜ In Loving Memory ˜
Cheran Lynn Wilson, 69, of Castle Rock, WA, passed away Feb. 17, 2020, at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA. She was born Sept. 17, 1950 in Vancouver, WA to Jesse and Cherry Wilson.
Cheran will be remembered by her friends and family for her love of gardening, amazing cooking and quilting skills, and her love of reading and wonderful artistry. She was also a wealth of information: the original ”Google”.
Cheran will be greatly missed by her mother, Cherry Wilson; sister, Rhonda Hinnegan; brothers, Douglas and Michael Wilson; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Wilson.
Per her request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 1063, Amboy, WA 98601.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 15, 2020