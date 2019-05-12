CHARLOTTE SUE HUDSON
January 31, 1951 ˜ May 4, 2019
Charlotte Sue Hudson of Ridgefield, WA, died May 4, 2019 at the age of 68 after a brave battle with cancer. She was born to Maxine and Jake Sherwood in Vancouver, WA on Jan. 31, 1951. Sue went to a number of schools growing up in a military family but always returning to Ridgefield where she graduated in 1969.
She married John Hudson in 1970 and raised three wonderful daughters. They celebrated their 49th anniversary on March 21.
Sue worked for over 30 years as an RN. She retired from the Birth Center at PeaceHealth Medical Center.
Sue was a talented quilter and painter. She was just returning to painting when the cancer attacked and stole her from us.
Sue received tremendous support in her battle from her husband and daughters, and from her friends, Jeanne, Julie and Harriet, plus honorary daughters, April and Merri.
Sue was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend who provided a very positive influence on all those around her. She adored her family and they adored her. She will be greatly missed. The world was a much better place with her in it.
Sue is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Jenny (Joe), Stephanie (Joel) and Kristin (Jerrod); and grandkids, Rachel, Nathan, Tommy, Evalea, Amelia, Juel, Natalie and Elizabeth.
There will be a Celebration of Life on May 25th, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Abrams Park in Ridgefield, WA.
Contributions may be made to Kaiser Hospice.
Arrangements by Davies Cremation & Burial Services.
Published in The Columbian on May 12, 2019