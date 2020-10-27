There was and is only one uncle in my life. Growing up I knew him as my dads brother, who loved Johnny Cash and his family. He was giving of the most important gift, love. I’m so grateful that in the scheme of life he and Aunt Shirley chose to make the Northwest their home. I cannot imagine a life without having Uncle Charlie and Aunt Shirley in it. His gift of love can be seen in each of his children and grandkids. I will miss him immensely, but take heart he is with those he loves once again. This photo is from Dads climbing rose, that continues on. I hope it brings you peace and comfort. Much love, always.

Pamela North

Family