1/1
Charles Zelford North
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CHARLES ZELFORD NORTH
October 12, 1923 ˜ October 19, 2020

Charles Zelford North passed away on Oct. 19, 2020, one week after his 97th birthday, in Kalama, WA, surrounded by his loving children. He is now reunited in heaven with the love his life, Shirley, his wife of 65 years.
Charles was born at home in Selmer, TN, to Carlos and Dola North. His mother passed away when he was 12 years old and his grandpa and grandma raised him and his siblings. It was a hard life and they didn’t have much money, but they always had food on the table provided by the land they worked and the animals they raised. He had a lot of great memories from those simple times.
After graduating from Michie High School in McNary County, TN, in 1942, he joined the US Coast Guard Reserve. World War II was in full swing and he was soon deployed to active duty status with the US Navy. He was at sea until the end of the war in 1945.
A few years later he met his beautiful wife while working at a warehouse. They married after a short courtship and had four children. In the early 1960s, jobs were scarce in the South and, with some coaxing from his brother, who had moved to Portland, OR, he packed the family and whatever else he could fit in the car and moved to the Pacific NW. His brother (Howard) and family took us all in until dad could find work and housing.
He soon landed a job with Pacific Power & Light working on the line crew. A few years later, we welcomed our little brother, Chris, into the world. He worked in Cougar, WA, where he became a hydroelectric operator at Swift Creek Dam. He retired from PP&L in 1988.
Our dad was a true southern gentleman until the very end. We will miss his stories, his kindness, his love for casinos and chocolate. But, most of all we will miss his love and devotion to our family.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; son, Dan; two sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by his children, Tom (Cheryl), Teresa Frick (Tom), Cecelia Blodgette (Bob) and Chris (Julia); nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing at Vancouver Funeral Chapel, 110 E. 12th St., Vancouver, WA 98660 on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. for those that want to pay their respects. Masks are required.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family only service, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Vancouver Funeral Chapel | Funeral Homes Vancouver WA
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vancouver Funeral Chapel | Funeral Homes Vancouver WA
110 East 12th Street
Vancouver, WA 986603226
3606933633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 27, 2020
Funny, wonderful husband and father. So sorry for your loss, but so happy for all the wonderful years you had with him.
Cheri Becerra
Friend
October 27, 2020
There was and is only one uncle in my life. Growing up I knew him as my dads brother, who loved Johnny Cash and his family. He was giving of the most important gift, love. I’m so grateful that in the scheme of life he and Aunt Shirley chose to make the Northwest their home. I cannot imagine a life without having Uncle Charlie and Aunt Shirley in it. His gift of love can be seen in each of his children and grandkids. I will miss him immensely, but take heart he is with those he loves once again. This photo is from Dads climbing rose, that continues on. I hope it brings you peace and comfort. Much love, always.
Pamela North
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved