“JR” CHARLES NEIL KELLEY

April 17, 1948 ˜ June 5, 2019



“JR” passed away peacefully at his home in Anchorage, AK on June 6, 2019 and went to be with his Lord Jesus. Lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters of Amvets Post #9, American Legion Post #15, VFW Post #9635 along with the MATSU Valley community.

Charles, better known as “JR” was born in Nebraska and raised in Washington. At the age of 21, JR joined the U.S. Army and served his country bravely in Vietnam. His numerous medals include the Bronze Star with “V” device for valor.

JR’s passion was fishing and he spent many days on the “Little Sue’ river chasing after the big ones! A celebration of life will be held June 14, 2019 in Wasilla, AK.

JR was a true patriot and loved his country dearly. He will be remembered as a kind and humble man who enjoyed a good joke and a cold beverage. he will be missed but never forgotten.

