CHARLES MARTIN NADGWICK, SR.

November 9, 1942 ˜ May 14, 2019



On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Charles ’Chuck’ Nadgwick, Sr., of Cathlamet, WA, loving husband and father of two children, went to be with the Lord at age 76.

Chuck was born on November 9, 1942 in Vancouver, WA to Milton Nadgwick, Sr. and Ruth (Kelley) Nadgwick. He graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, WA in 1962.

Chuck served in the Navy and then worked as a millwright as a civilian.

On December 17, 1965, he married Shiela Fogle. They raised a daughter, Melissa Iwata and a son, Charles Nadgwick, Jr.

Chuck had a passion for hunting. But even more so, he had a passion for instructing Hunter Education and did so for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for 31 years. Also, he had an extraordinary love for children. Chuck would volunteer every year to play Santa Claus for local children and enjoyed their smiles and hugs. In addition, he had a strong Christian faith and attended church regularly.

Chuck was known for his ability to befriend almost anyone, his sense of humor, his ability as a storyteller, and his sincere, kind spirit.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shiela; his two children, Melissa (Minoru Iwata) and Charles Jr. (Rachel Roberts); his brother, Milton Nadgwick, Jr.; a grandson, Luke Nadgwick; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Milton, Sr.; his mother, Ruth; and his sister, Katherine Papke.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m. Flowers may be sent to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 549 State Route 409, Cathlamet, WA.

