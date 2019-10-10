Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Lindsay Miller. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Viewing 11:30 AM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 View Map Memorial service 12:30 PM Send Flowers Obituary



CHARLES LINDSAY MILLER

June 3, 1943 ˜ September 28, 2019



Loving husband and father, a unique man, Charles Lindsay Miller, 76, was born June 3, 1943, in Washington D.C. to Ellen Lindsay Miller and William R. Miller.

Being a dependent of an Army officer, he traveled to many places _ in the states and to Japan at the age of 3 years old. He learned Japanese playing with the children in the back lot behind the housing quarters. At 8 years old, the family moved to the USA in Virginia, then to New Foundland, back to Virginia, then to Florida, back to Virginia, and finally staying in Florida. He attended Cocoa High School, graduating in 1962. He later attended Bavard Junior College for one year. While in Florida, he worked at a gas station and met astronauts John Glenn and Buzz Aldrin. Charles would run on the beaches with them.

He joined the army in 1964, and traveled to France, Germany, Korea and several bases in the United States.

He met his wife Joyce in 1967, and they married in March 1968; they had been married for 51 years. Charles and Joyce had three children, Charles Jr. (deceased), Conan and Mary Ellen. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Kasen, Brennan and Ian; sister, Mary Martin (Pete); brother, Robert Miller; nephews, Christopher Martin and Andrew Martin.

Viewing will be at 11:30 am on Oct. 11 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens followed by memorial services at 12:30 pm. A graveside service with military honors will follow. Reception will be held at Crosspointe Baptist Church at 2:30 pm. Special thanks to Crosspointe, Odd Fellows and Rebekahs for all your support.

