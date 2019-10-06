Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Chuck" Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CHARLES ”CHUCK” JOHNSON

August 12, 1923 ˜ September 24, 2019



Charles “Chuck” Johnson, 96, woke up in heaven on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was greeted by his dad, Orville Johnson; and mother, Alice Taylor (husband, Lee Taylor); and his sister, Ruth Mayfield.

Chuck was born on August 12, 1923, in Richland Center, Wisconsin, where he graduated high school. He moved to Vancouver, Washington in 1942.

Chuck served as a Merchant Marine from 1943-1945.

Thereafter, Chuck worked at the Vancouver Paper Mill; Sunshine Dairy (Portland); Drywall Decorating Discount Center; and Burgerville (post retirement).

Chuck met his bride, Luella Vilhauer during WWII. They married October, 1944, and made their home in Vancouver, Washington. They would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this October.

Chuck stood tall in life, as he served in WWII. He served people with his ability to make them feel special. He served his heavenly Father and his church. Chuck’s walk with God was unwavering throughout his life and conviction of his faith unmistakable.

Chuck will be missed by his wife, Luella; his daughter, Sherrie (husband, Dan Ward); his three sons, Bob Johnson, Jeff Johnson (wife, Teresa) and Jerry Johnson (wife, Paula); his brother, Mervin “Johnny” Johnson; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celebration of Chuck’s life will be held on October 19th, 2019, 2:00 PM, at Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene, 14410 NW 21st Ave., Vancouver, Washington.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene.

