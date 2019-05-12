Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles J. "Chuck" Mickes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CHARLES “CHUCK” J. MICKES

March 18, 1931 ˜ May 4, 2019



Charles “Chuck” John Mickes died May 4, 2019 in his Camas, WA home. He was 88. Chuck was born March 18, 1931, in Camas, to Charles and Amelia Mickes. He was one of 11 children.

Chuck actively served in the United States Army from June 1953 to May 1955.

He worked at Crown Zellerbach, BPA, Tile Distributors and Columbia Vista.

Chuck was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and cut wood. He loved to spend time at the family cabin in Hood Canal, WA and took multiple trips to Alaska and Canada.

Chuck had a great sense of humor and positive attitude which contributed to his lengthy life after he was told his bypass in 1987 would last maybe 10 to 15 years.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Caroline; daughters, Corina (Joe) Gesler and Carla (Clint) Slocum; sons, C.J. (Laurie) and Craig; two grandsons; and two great-grandsons.

Donations may be made in Chuck’s name to PeaceHealth Southwest Hospice Center, P.O. Box 1600, Vancouver, WA 98668.

Brown’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

