CHARLES ’CHARLIE’ HENRY
SCHMALENBERGER
March 18, 1943 ˜ July 29, 2019
Husband-father-grandfather;
banker-school bus driver-homemaker;
storyteller-friend-survivor
Charlie passed away from complications of leukemia. For 28 years he had shown us how to embrace life with cancer, saying “Attitude is everything.”
Charlie is missed by his wife of 52 years, Robbie; sons, Carl (Jan) Schmalenberger and Peter (Heidi) Schmalenberger; daughter, Heidi (James) De Broeck; brother, Richard (Kathy) Schmalenberger of Prospect Park, PA; sister, Patty Jo (Robert) Schaub of Glenolden, PA; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 905 NW 94th St., Vancouver, WA, on Saturday, October 19th, at 11:00 AM.
Charlie was deeply grateful for and fond of Dr. Gabrielle Meyers and the bone marrow transplant team at OHSU as well as Dr. Lewis Steinberg, formerly of The Vancouver Clinic.
Memorials may be given in Charlie’s name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98011, Washington DC 20077-7020 or .
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 13, 2019