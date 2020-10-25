1/1
Charles H. "Charlie" Nordgaard
CHARLES “CHARLIE” H. NORDGAARD
February 9, 1954 ˜ October 14, 2020

Charles “Charlie” H. Nordgaard passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, after a two-year battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He was born in Vancouver, WA, to Hamilton and Beatrice Nordgaard.
He graduated from Fort Vancouver H.S. in June 1972, and married Lori (Anderson) in February 1973.
Charlie leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Lori; son, Luke (Lindsay); sister, Judy Barnes and five grandchildren he adored.
He was preceded in death by his daughter (Jenni), parents, three sisters and one brother.
Charlie was gruff on the outside but soft on the inside. To really know him was to love him. Honoring his final wishes, there will not be a celebration of life or service. He wanted to be remembered through family and friends individual memories of him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Home Health Hospice, c/o Community Relations, PO Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Oct. 25, 2020.
