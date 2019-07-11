CHARLES ”CHUCK” ALLEN THOMPSON
August 28, 1930 ˜ July 4, 2019
Charles Thompson, age 88, passed away July 4, 2019 at his home in Woodland, WA. He was born on August 28, 1930 to the late Luther and Alice Thompson.
Chuck was a retired Senior Master Sergeant of 33 years with the Oregon Air National Guard where he worked as a mechanic. He started his military career serving in Alaska during the Korean War.
He was an active member of the Battle Ground Elks #2859, Evergreen Old Car Club, lifetime member of the Genealogy Society of Clark County and a former members of the 49’s Trailer club.
He enjoyed researching his ancestors and showing his classic cars in parades and car shows. Camping trips and spending time at his cabin with his kids and grandchildren was a favorite activity.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marian; his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Bobi Thompson; his daughter and son-in-law, Jeff and Sherry Petersen; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Thompson; sister-in-law, Maxine Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Ken, Don, Bud and Robert; and sister, Dorathy Truitt.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA. Visitation will be Tuesday and Wednesday July 16 and 17, 12:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Community Home Health and Hospice, 3102 NE 134th St., Vancouver, WA 98686.
The family extends their deep gratitude and thanks to Carey with Community Home Health and Hospice for the loving care, support and comfort she gave.
Published in The Columbian on July 11, 2019