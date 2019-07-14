Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celia Jean Prew. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



CELIA JEAN PREW

June 22, 1938 ˜ July 1, 2019



Celia Jean Prew was born on June 22, 1938 in Dunn Center, ND to her parents Opal (Dinkins) and Charlie Remsing. After a long well lived life full of love, laughter, friends and family, she passed away on July 1st, 2019 in her home in Vancouver, WA. As a child, Celia moved to Battle Ground, WA with her family and graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1956.

In February 1957 she married Richard T. Prew and in that December she had their first child, Tami C. Prew (Newton). They would go on to adopt their second child Thomas C. Prew in 1963 and build their forever home in Vancouver in 1965.

In the mid 1970’s Celia and her family built, owned and operated The 99 and 99 Café in Hazel Dell. Celia started having health issues in the early 1980’s and sold the family restaurant to enjoy the next steps of her life which were highly focused on grandmother hood.

Celia grew up a fun loving, focused, strong willed and strong minded person who above all else loved people. She was well known for her baking, crocheting, family gatherings and welcoming spirit. Celia loved her family and her farm. She kept herself occupied with cooking, canning, sewing and shopping. She found comfort and amusement visiting with loved ones either at home or over a good meal around town. Though she had many interests in life, her greatest love and sense of completion was being a mother and a grandmother.

Celia is survived by her son, Thomas Prew; daughter-in-law, Jeni Prew; sister, June Stillman; grandchildren, Holly Newton (Max Chandler), Jessica Prew and Tommy Prew; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celia was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Opal Remsing; husband, Richard Prew in 2003; daughter, Tami Prew in 2008; and brother, Charles Remsing in 2012.

“She was everyone’s mom, grandma, sister, aunt

and friend. Always loved and never forgotten.”

A full celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 10AM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel.

Please sign her guest book @

Celia Jean Prew was born on June 22, 1938 in Dunn Center, ND to her parents Opal (Dinkins) and Charlie Remsing. After a long well lived life full of love, laughter, friends and family, she passed away on July 1st, 2019 in her home in Vancouver, WA. As a child, Celia moved to Battle Ground, WA with her family and graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1956.In February 1957 she married Richard T. Prew and in that December she had their first child, Tami C. Prew (Newton). They would go on to adopt their second child Thomas C. Prew in 1963 and build their forever home in Vancouver in 1965.In the mid 1970’s Celia and her family built, owned and operated The 99 and 99 Café in Hazel Dell. Celia started having health issues in the early 1980’s and sold the family restaurant to enjoy the next steps of her life which were highly focused on grandmother hood.Celia grew up a fun loving, focused, strong willed and strong minded person who above all else loved people. She was well known for her baking, crocheting, family gatherings and welcoming spirit. Celia loved her family and her farm. She kept herself occupied with cooking, canning, sewing and shopping. She found comfort and amusement visiting with loved ones either at home or over a good meal around town. Though she had many interests in life, her greatest love and sense of completion was being a mother and a grandmother.Celia is survived by her son, Thomas Prew; daughter-in-law, Jeni Prew; sister, June Stillman; grandchildren, Holly Newton (Max Chandler), Jessica Prew and Tommy Prew; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.Celia was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Opal Remsing; husband, Richard Prew in 2003; daughter, Tami Prew in 2008; and brother, Charles Remsing in 2012.“She was everyone’s mom, grandma, sister, auntand friend. Always loved and never forgotten.”A full celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 10AM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close