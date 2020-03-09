Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CELIA ANNE GUSTAFSON

1929 ˜ 2020



Celia Anne Gustafson passed peacefully and triumphantly from this life into eternal glory on February 27, 2020. She was a remarkable mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend.

Anne was born to John and Mary Hampton in Wenatchee, Washington on March 20, 1929.

Her sisters Alice Loveall and Genevieve Anderson, and her brothers John Hampton, Lewis Hampton, and Gene Patten preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sister Pattie Larer and her three children, Janice Wells (Doug), Connie Schlonga (Michael), Rodney Gustafson, and six beloved grandchildren.

Anne’s childhood home, in the eastern foothills of the Cascade Mountains, was where the tightknit family cultivated their orchard. She attended schools in the local community of Squilchuck, and in South Wenatchee and Wenatchee. She also attended Cascade College in Portland, Oregon.

In 1954, Anne married Alvin Gustafson. To this union were added two daughters, Janice and Connie, and one son, Rodney. Anne served as pastor’s wife during Alvin’s ministry at three churches in Clark County, Washington: Bethel Evangelical Methodist Church in Ridgefield, Evangelical United Brethren Church in Amboy, and Green Mountain Conservative Baptist Church in the north county area.

In 1966, Anne returned to college, receiving her teaching degree from Portland State University in 1969. She taught one year of third grade and sixteen years of fourth grade in the Camas School District, subbing in several Christian schools in Clark County after leaving the public school arena.

In her childhood and youth, Anne took part in the Squilchuck Sunday School, a chapel built on land donated by Anne’s mother, after Anne’s father’s death. In this setting, Anne heard the entire congregation joining in choral reading of Scripture every Sunday. This was the seed God used to create in Anne an “ear to hear” the Word of God. As a child of God by faith in His Son Jesus Christ, Anne looked forward to spending eternity with Him and with all those who know Him as their Savior and Lord.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethel Church at Ridgefield at 11:00 on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Donations may be made by check to “Bethel Church at Ridgefield,” designating “Ridgefield Cemetery Fund” in the memo line and sent to the church at 2306 NW Carty Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642.

Please sign her guest book @

