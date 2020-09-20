CECIL CORNELL ROTSCHY
April 5, 1938 ˜ September 13, 2020
Cecil Cornell Rotschy was born April 5, 1938 in Vancouver, WA to Edwin and Lillie (Abernathy) Rotschy and lived his entire life of 82 years in Yacolt, WA. Cecil left this world Sept. 13, 2020, surrounded by his family at home.
He married his wife of 56 years, Marie Kysar, on Dec. 1, 1963 and is survived by her and their children, Brent (wife Heidi), Page (wife Autumn), Gillian Landsem (husband Per), Marcelle Hanson (husband Jeff), Drew (wife Heather), Basil (wife Luci), Cornell (wife Vicki), all of Yacolt, Javotte Lehtola (husband Kurt) of Hayti, SD; and Briana Bruckelmyer (husband Mathew) of Yacolt. He is also survived by his sister, Shelley Heidegger of Yacolt; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and Christian friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eathyl and Pierre Rotschy; and great-grandchild, Shane Rotschy.
Cecil was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church and kept his simple faith as his most treasured possession. Cecil was blessed with a patient and understanding nature and will be greatly missed.
His final resting place is to be in Yacolt.
