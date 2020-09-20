1/1
Cecil Cornell Rotschy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CECIL CORNELL ROTSCHY
April 5, 1938 ˜ September 13, 2020

Cecil Cornell Rotschy was born April 5, 1938 in Vancouver, WA to Edwin and Lillie (Abernathy) Rotschy and lived his entire life of 82 years in Yacolt, WA. Cecil left this world Sept. 13, 2020, surrounded by his family at home.
He married his wife of 56 years, Marie Kysar, on Dec. 1, 1963 and is survived by her and their children, Brent (wife Heidi), Page (wife Autumn), Gillian Landsem (husband Per), Marcelle Hanson (husband Jeff), Drew (wife Heather), Basil (wife Luci), Cornell (wife Vicki), all of Yacolt, Javotte Lehtola (husband Kurt) of Hayti, SD; and Briana Bruckelmyer (husband Mathew) of Yacolt. He is also survived by his sister, Shelley Heidegger of Yacolt; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and Christian friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eathyl and Pierre Rotschy; and great-grandchild, Shane Rotschy.
Cecil was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church and kept his simple faith as his most treasured possession. Cecil was blessed with a patient and understanding nature and will be greatly missed.
His final resting place is to be in Yacolt.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved