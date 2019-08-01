Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia Rebecca Kirchner. View Sign Service Information Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Camas Funeral service 3:00 PM St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Camas Send Flowers Obituary



CECELIA REBECCA FULCHER KIRCHNER

1947 ˜ 2019



Cecelia Rebecca Fulcher Kirchner, 71, a resident of Vancouver, WA, passed away Friday morning, July 26, 2019. She was born and raised in San Antonio where she attended St. Gregory’s elementary school and later Ursuline Academy, making lifelong friends.

After graduating St. Mary’s University, Ceil met her husband while working at Brooks AFB in San Antonio. Notably, their first date was 50 years ago on the evening of the first moon walk.

After marrying, Ceil followed her husband several times around the west coast and Texas where she worked in cancer research and semiconductor production research before settling in Vancouver, WA. There Ceil became an active part of the community where she found her passion for volunteering. Her achievements include: spearheading the movement to open the first computer lab at her children’s elementary school, volunteering for years with the Camas-Washougal Historical Society; she was active in her parish children’s choir, in the public school’s arts and science programs, and most recently - while serving on the Camas-Washougal Port Advisory Board - she lead the drive to create, and guided the design and construction of the Chinook Plaza in the Parkersville National Historic Site, including creating the four informational panels around the plaza.

Ceil will be remembered for her ever patient, kind and helping nature, quick wit and great conversation.

She is survived by her siblings, John, Letitia, Timothy and William; her husband, David; children, Elisabeth Martinez (Javier) and John Kirchner; her grandchildren, Isabella, Desmond and Gabriella; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents; and her brother, Michael.

Her funeral service will be at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Camas on Friday, August 2nd at 3:00 PM, following a rosary at 2:00 PM, with viewing on Thursday, August 1st from 4-6:00 PM, also at St. Thomas.

