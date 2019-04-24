Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Lynn Maygra. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CATHY LYNN MAYGRA

September 12, 1949 ˜ April 20, 2019



Cathy Lynn (Brannan) Maygra went to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Community Hospice in Vancouver, WA with Carla, her sister and Leon, her husband of 50 years, at her side.

Cathy Lynn Brannan, was born to Louis W. and Carol Jean (Sodorff) Brannan on September 12, 1949, in Pullman, Wa. After living on the family ranch while young, they moved to Yakima. Though she graduated from Shadle High School in Spokane, her heart belonged to West Valley High School in Yakima. After graduation, she moved back and met her husband to be, Leon Edward Maygra, shortly thereafter. During their 50+ years of marriage, Cathy became a mother to son, Marcus, who passed away in toddlerhood.

She brought her joy of cooking and management skills to the kitchens of Vancouver schools, where she worked in several positions and served as a union representative.

Cathy was the hub of their lively circles of friends and the “glue” of her husband’s side, which includes 9 colorful siblings and their families. A great number of Cathy and Leon’s friends and relatives demonstrated their devotion in August of 2018 by assembling to celebrate the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, set at the couple’s home.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Leon E. Maygra; brother, Thomas D. Brannan(Susie) of Spokane, WA; sister, Carla Louise Brannan of Vancouver, WA.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1220 NE 68th St, Vancouver, WA 98665. There will be a reception to follow at the Maygra’s home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Community Hospice Care Center, in Vancouver.

