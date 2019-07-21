CATHERINE ROSE MESICH
May 1, 1952 ˜ June 11, 2019
Catherine Rose Mesich was born on May 1, 1952, in Seattle, WA. She passed unexpectedly at her home in Vancouver, WA on June 11, 2019. Catherine “Katie” graduated from Holy Rosary High School in Seattle.
She received her B.A. in Biology from Western Washington University in Bellingham, and her MBA from Eastern Washington University in Cheney/Spokane in 1990.
Catherine was employed by Washington State DOT, working with teams in Shoreline, Seattle, Cheney, Olympia, and Vancouver. She primarily focused on federally funded contracts pertaining to wetland restoration, and environmental impact studies.
She was an avid cyclist, swimmer, and loved the outdoors which she learned camping with her family and from multiple Girl Scout adventures.
Catherine is survived by her sister, Tarn Taran K. Khalsa; and niece, Madhur Nain Webster.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose C. Mesich and Joe P. Mesich.
A simple memorial will be held at Catherine’s home on July 30 at 7:00 p.m. Contact Linda for details (360) 991-7931.
Published in The Columbian on July 21, 2019