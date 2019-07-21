Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Rose Mesich. View Sign Service Information Service 7:00 PM Catherine’s home Send Flowers Obituary



CATHERINE ROSE MESICH

May 1, 1952 ˜ June 11, 2019



Catherine Rose Mesich was born on May 1, 1952, in Seattle, WA. She passed unexpectedly at her home in Vancouver, WA on June 11, 2019. Catherine “Katie” graduated from Holy Rosary High School in Seattle.

She received her B.A. in Biology from Western Washington University in Bellingham, and her MBA from Eastern Washington University in Cheney/Spokane in 1990.

Catherine was employed by Washington State DOT, working with teams in Shoreline, Seattle, Cheney, Olympia, and Vancouver. She primarily focused on federally funded contracts pertaining to wetland restoration, and environmental impact studies.

She was an avid cyclist, swimmer, and loved the outdoors which she learned camping with her family and from multiple Girl Scout adventures.

Catherine is survived by her sister, Tarn Taran K. Khalsa; and niece, Madhur Nain Webster.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose C. Mesich and Joe P. Mesich.

A simple memorial will be held at Catherine’s home on July 30 at 7:00 p.m. Contact Linda for details (360) 991-7931.

Please sign her guest book @

Catherine Rose Mesich was born on May 1, 1952, in Seattle, WA. She passed unexpectedly at her home in Vancouver, WA on June 11, 2019. Catherine “Katie” graduated from Holy Rosary High School in Seattle.She received her B.A. in Biology from Western Washington University in Bellingham, and her MBA from Eastern Washington University in Cheney/Spokane in 1990.Catherine was employed by Washington State DOT, working with teams in Shoreline, Seattle, Cheney, Olympia, and Vancouver. She primarily focused on federally funded contracts pertaining to wetland restoration, and environmental impact studies.She was an avid cyclist, swimmer, and loved the outdoors which she learned camping with her family and from multiple Girl Scout adventures.Catherine is survived by her sister, Tarn Taran K. Khalsa; and niece, Madhur Nain Webster.She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose C. Mesich and Joe P. Mesich.A simple memorial will be held at Catherine’s home on July 30 at 7:00 p.m. Contact Linda for details (360) 991-7931.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close