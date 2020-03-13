Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine D. Eagle. View Sign Service Information Vancouver Funeral Chapel | Funeral Homes Vancouver WA 110 East 12th Street Vancouver , WA 986603226 (360)-693-3633 Viewing 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Vancouver Funeral Chapel | Funeral Homes Vancouver WA 110 East 12th Street Vancouver , WA 986603226 View Map Service 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 3131 NE Glisan St. Portland , OR View Map Send Flowers Obituary



CATHERINE D. EAGLE

November 5, 1933 ˜ March 6, 2020



Catherine D. Eagle, age 86, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on March 6, 2020. She was born to the late Gus and Moscho Delistraty of Portland, OR on November 5, 1933. She was the youngest of three children: Johnny Delistraty (1923-2017), and Kiki Delistraty, who survives. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John P. Eagle (1934-04), and resided in Vancouver for the rest of her life.

She attended Washington HS of Portland and went on to graduate from Lewis and Clark College in 1955, where she was the newspaper editor and member of the Pi Delta Epsilon Sorority. After graduation she taught elementary school, primarily in the Vancouver School District, for 20+ years.

In retirement she became a volunteer for SW Medical Cancer Center and Hospice, and a curator/researcher for the Hellenic-American Cultural Center and Museum. She supported no less than 25 non-profit organizations both locally and nationally.

Cathy had a strong faith in the Trinity, and it showed in her words and actions. Always quick with a smile and an encouraging word, Cathy never missed an opportunity to lift up others and point out the positive. She was very kind-hearted and had a gentle spirit. She was a prolific card sender, sending the right card for every occasion. In her spare time she loved to travel, stay at her beach house, go camping, and support all of her family’s numerous activities.

Survivors include sister, Kiki Gregos of Portland; children, Jon (Debbie), Mike (Stacey), Todd (Monica) and Cathie; grandchildren: Natalie, Olivia, Zach, Sophie, Jacob, Jesse, Josh, Luke, Rachael and Django.

The Viewing and prayers will be held Sunday, March 15th from 2-5p.m. at the Vancouver Funeral Chapel, 110 E. 12th St., Vancouver, WA.

The Church service will be held Monday, March 16th, 11a.m., at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3131 NE Glisan St., Portland, OR.

